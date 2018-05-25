Harvey Weinstein charged with rape and sex abuse against two women

Film producer Harvey Weinstein has been charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for incidents involving two separate women, police in New York have said.

Announcing the charges in a statement, the New York Police Department said: “Today, at the NYPD’s 1st Precinct, Harvey Weinstein was arrested, processed and charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for incidents involving two separate women.

“The NYPD thanks these brave survivors for their courage to come forward and seek justice.

“The arrest and ensuing charges are the result of a joint investigation between the NYPD and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.”

He said nothing as he arrived at the New York Police Department’s 1st Precinct on Friday morning, wearing a black suit, white shirt and blue jumper.

Weinstein was clutching two books, Something Wonderful: Rodgers And Hammerstein’s Broadway Revolution, by Todd S Purdum, and Richard Schickel’s biography of producer, director and writer Elia Kazan.

He is expected to be taken to Manhattan Criminal Court later on Friday to be arraigned on charges, US media reports.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that investigators in Manhattan were preparing to arrest the disgraced movie mogul and he was expected to surrender to authorities.

Dozens of women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, ranging from inappropriate comments to alleged rape.

It was reported earlier this week that federal prosecutors in New York had launched an inquiry into the allegations, which is separate from the investigation currently under way by the Manhattan District Attorney, the film producer’s lawyer said in a court filing.

In a declaration filed on May 3 in the Weinstein Co’s bankruptcy proceedings, lawyer Benjamin Brafman said Weinstein was a “principal target” of an investigation being carried out by the US attorney’s office in Manhattan.

He added: “I am trying my very best to persuade both the federal and state prosecutors that he should not be arrested and or indicted, because he did not knowingly violate the law.”

Mr Braffman added that the allegations against Weinstein are “entirely without merit”.

The film director is under criminal investigation in New York, Los Angeles and London.