Hayley Matthews: Time to let down my hair – but legs didn’t make cut

I’m such a ditz just now and I blame the baby brain. I’m tired, unkempt and on a ­different planet at the moment, so ­forgive me for being dim and forgetting about the romance in February.

My friend Kate kindly offered to babysit for a date night on Thursday. I thought how incredibly kind and had mentioned we might be going to see the in-laws. That didn’t happen as my boys have been full of the lurgy and very unwell, so a week at home was the doctor’s orders. Then it dawned on me why she offered for Thursday 14. Ah, Valentine’s Day! I had completely forgotten about it being busy looking after two snotty-nosed boys.

Mr Hayley and I have both agreed not to give each other anything. ­However, I’d be happy with an hour to myself in the bath. I feel like me time is top priority just now, even if only for an hour or two. With a seven-year-old and a three-month-old baby, you don’t have spare time to do much for yourself, never mind shave your legs and make an effort for someone else.

Without sounding like a negative Nelly, my needs and wants come last at the moment. I’m last to get breakfast (if I get the chance), the last to get a shower (it can sometimes go a day or two, or four), I’m last in bed and always last to do a pee in peace. It comes with being a parent, the giving everything up and being last on the list. However, it really is all worth it. Those wee manky faces smiling back at you when you’re run ragged, sweaty and skint, makes it all worthwhile.

So if you think I sound a bit weird when I tell you what I asked for on Valentine’s Day, I’m hoping now you’ll understand. I asked for ME TIME! Just an hour or two, in the bathroom with no one banging down the door to come in and do a stinky jobby, tell me they need a drink, or ask me where all the clean muslin cloths are. Just time on my own in a bath of hot soapy water and yes, I will be ­taking as long as I want.

There’s also something about being a new mum that strips you of any glamour, although I do see a lot of glam mums – and hats off to you – but I haven’t shaved my legs since October and I’m really not kidding.

I’m in mum mode with the big baggy pants, comfy joggies, eye bags and endless cups of coffee. I have to admit that some me time has been well needed and I’ve tried to ­beautify myself a little for the impending spring months.

I’d been given some lovely NSPA bubble bath from Kate and her mum when Oryn was born which smells great (and its cruelty-free).

I also pulled out all my lotions and potions, face masks and fake tan, then spent a good two hours doing a beauty MOT on myself. It’s been well needed.

I do have kissable lips now after discovering some BYBI vegan lip scrub and lip balm which I’m sure would go down well as a present for anyone looking for a snog on Valentine’s Day.

At least if Mr Hayley dares to go in for a smooch I’ll be ready, as long as he doesn’t go near my legs – they’re still hairy but I’ll tackle them in the summer!