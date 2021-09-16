Haymarket incident: Emergency services in attendance at Haymarket as ScotRail warn Edinburgh train services affected
Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident at Haymarket, with ScotRail warning services will be affected.
The alarm was raised at around 2.50pm on Thursday (September 16), and several fire engines and police cars are currently on the scene.
The nature of the incident remains unknown – but ScotRail has warned customers that services will be affected.
In a post on Twitter, ScotRail said: “Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident at Haymarket our services between Helensburgh Central and Edinburgh will be terminated at and started back from Bathgate.
“I'll update you as soon as I can.”
Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) have been contacted for comment.
More to follow.