2000 take part in Capital’s Race for Life

TWO thousand women turned out in glorious sunshine to take part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in the Capital.

Determined cancer survivor Laura Ross and her ten-year-old daughter Sally sounded the airhorn to send them on their way.

Laura, 46, from Bathgate, took inspiration from Sally’s favourite Disney film Zootropolis when she was trying to work out how best to tell her daughter that she had breast cancer. She said although she had a cancerous tumour, it was slow moving, just like Flash the sloth from Zootropolis.

Every day, 88 people are diagnosed with cancer in Scotland. Cancer Research UK spent over £34 million last year in Scotland on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research, helping more people to survive.

Race for Life spokeswoman, Linda Summerhayes, said: “We’d like to thank our VIP starters Laura and Sally, and everyone who came along to make Race for Life Edinburgh so special.

“Sadly, most of us know someone whose life has been touched by cancer. But thanks to the huge progress that has been made in the fight against the disease, more people in Scotland are surviving cancer than ever before. Our aim is that one day everyone will beat cancer. The more research we can fund, the sooner that day will come.”