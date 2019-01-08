Andrea Gibson’s golden moment as Rylan joins Slimming World party

A Capital weight-loss counsellor has marked her organisation’s half-century fighting the flab by meeting TV personality and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.

Rylan, who shot to fame after appearing on The X-Factor, recently co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Margaret opened her first Slimming World group in 1969 and over the last 50 years the business has grown to become the UK’s leading group-based weight management organisation, today supporting nearly one million slimmers.

Edinburgh consultant Andrea Gibson, who runs a Slimming World group at Davidson’s Mains Parish Church every Thursday and Friday, was delighted to get a chance to meet Rylan.

She said it was a wonderful way to round off a great year at Slimming World, as well as a brilliant way to start 2019 ­– Slimming World’s Golden Year.

She added: “I couldn’t be prouder of my members – not did they lose fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2018, with many of them hitting their target weights, they’ve also improved their health, boosted their confidence and headed into 2019 with new healthy habits that will stay with them for life.

“Watching people change before my eyes and start being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me.

“Every week I feel privileged to play even a small part in supporting people towards these achievements and to celebrate with them, so I felt especially honoured to represent my members at the Slimming World Awards. Rylan was blown away by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives too.”

Andrea went on: “2018 was a brilliant year for Slimming World. We launched our Slim for Life plan to give even more support to our target members, and won awards for both our magazine and food range. We’re hoping our Golden Year will be even more successful and we have a string of exciting activities planned to celebrate our 50th birthday in style.

“At the Davidson’s Mains group people discover a whole world of support and advice that’s sure to help them achieve their targets – and have a lot of fun along the way too.”

To make your weight-loss dreams come true and go for gold with Slimming World in its Golden Year call Andrea on 07826825889 or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk.