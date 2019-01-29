Assurances demanded over Edinburgh’s new Sick Kids Hospital

HEALTH Secretary Jeane Freeman is being asked for assurances that problems which have plagued the Scottish Government’s flagship hospital in Glasgow will not be repeated at Edinburgh’s new Sick Kids hospital.

Multiplex, the contractors who oversaw construction of Glasgow’s troubled Queen Elizabeth “super-hospital”, are also responsible for the design and construction of the Capital’s new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People being built next to the Royal Infirmary at Little France.

Ms Freeman has ordered a review of the Glasgow hospital’s design, build, handover and maintenance following the death of a ten-year-old boy from an infection linked to pigeon droppings.

The £842 million hospital, which opened in 2015, has also seen windows falling out and patients at the adjacent children’s hospital treated for infections linked to bacteria in the water supply.

Lothian MSP and Conservative heath spokesman Miles Briggs said he had written to Ms Freeman seeking assurances about infection control measures and building standards at the new Sick Kids hospital.

He said: “Given what we have seen in Glasgow is it important we have confirmation that the new Edinburgh Sick Kids hospital meets all building and safety standards in relation to infection control which have been suggested from previous reviews and inquiries.”

He said the review of the Queen Elizabeth could make recommendations about infection control measures and building standards above and beyond those currently in place.

“It may be the independent inquiry does not report until after the new Sick Kids Hospital has opened. If that is the case, then NHS Lothian must be ready to make sure any recommendations are taken forward and I would also hope that ministers would keep NHS Lothian informed on interim findings and recommendations.

“Public confidence has been shaken in light of recent events in Glasgow. What is now ­critical is that we see leadership and ­action to make sure our hospital estate is safe and all measures have been put in place to meet the best standards for infection control.”

The new Sick Kids hospital was originally due for completion in 2012, but it has suffered repeated delays. In November, an independent assessor refused to sign off the building because it failed to meet all the specifications.

And on Saturday the Evening News revealed NHS Lothian is set to pay the construction partnership IHSL £11.6m to settle a range of disputes rather than have a costly court case.

Jim Crombie, deputy chief executive of NHS Lothian, said: “In common with NHS boards across Scotland, NHS Lothian is conducting a thorough review and inspection of its entire estate to check for any evidence of problems and to verify that pest control measures are robust. This programme will include continued work with the contractor to obtain further assurances regarding the new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People that is nearing completion.”