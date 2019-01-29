‘Disgusting’ - Edinburgh reacts to ‘omelette’ served to Royal Infirmary patient

Readers have been reacting to a picture of a dismal looking omelette which was served to a patient at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The image was posted by Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, Lib Dem member for Edinburgh Western, who flagged it up to health secretary Jeane Freeman in a tweet.

The omellete. Pic: Alex Cole-Hamilton Twitter

Mr Cole-Hamilton said his constituent had been in the hospital for 10 days and that the food has been “consistently poor.”

The health secretary responded swiftly on the social media site to say she would discuss the matter with him tomorrow.

Evening News readers have since been reacting to the picture of the omelette on social media.

Donna Nelson said: “The food in there has been disgusting since the day it’s doors opened.

“No kitchens on site in this money draining rental building makes sure food care staffing levels are as poor as they can be, all the money (profits) going straight to private sector and investors. One of the worst decisions ever by a government, staffing levels were horrendous when I was there poor staff were completely overwhelmed.”

Staceylee Dickson said: “Got to admit I couldn’t eat the food that was served, looks like a dog had hold of it first.”

But Steven McKenzie said: “I have to say when I was in the Infirmary last year, I actually enjoyed the food.

“That omelette does look awful, mind.”

Angela MacLellan said: “I spent five days in the Royal Infirmary in Dec and I cannot honestly fault the food.”

Jon Ross Campbell said: “Think the NHS has bigger issues than dodgy omelettes really...”

However Isabel Nicholson responded directly by saying: “Would you have eaten this had it been put down to you? xx”

And May Mclaughlan wrote: “That may be...but 10 days in hospital to be fed this c**p is not good...I was in The Royal for 6 weeks and the food was horrendous...not nice being in that long and so ill and not getting fed a decent meal!!! Would you like it???”

And Sarah Macdonald said: “I was in the Royal for 4 weeks and no the food isn’t particularly great but considering we get treated free in this country (yes I pay tax) by poor paid, overworked nursing staff... I was just grateful for them helping me get better. Plus there are shops in the hospital so nobody will starve.”

