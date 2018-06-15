Doddie Weir to be honoured with special award at Local Hero event

Rugby legend Doddie Weir will be honoured tonight during a special ceremony to salute the Capital’s community heroes.

The Evening News’ Local Heroes awards were created to recognise the selfless individuals who do the most to make Edinburgh and the Lothians such a special place to live. Tonight at the Assembly Rooms in George Street we will honour Doddie as we celebrate a wide range of community heroes.

Doddie will receive a special award in recognition of his inspirational achievements both on and off the rugby pitch. The award judges felt the former Scotland star’s tireless campaigning to support research into MND after being diagnosed with the condition deserved honouring.