Drinking a bottle of wine per week is just as likely to cause cancer as smoking

Drinking a bottle of wine per week is as likely to cause cancer as smoking five to 10 cigarettes over the same period, research has suggested.

For women, drinking one bottle of wine per week increases the absolute lifetime risk of cancer to the same extent as smoking 10 cigarettes a week.

This is mostly due to an increased risk of breast cancer caused by drinking, according to the study.

For men, drinking a bottle of wine a week increases the risk of the disease as much as smoking five cigarettes.

Liver, bowel and oesophagus cancer

The areas most at risk as a result of wine consumption are the bowel, liver and oesophagus, according to the team of researchers from the University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, Bangor University and University of Southampton.

The team estimated that if 1,000 non-smoking men and 1,000 non-smoking women each drank one bottle of wine per week across their lifetime, around 10 men and 14 women would develop cancer as a result.

If 1,000 men and 1,000 women drank three bottles of wine per week throughout their lives, around 19 men and 36 women could develop cancer as a result.

The study also found that three bottles a week is equivalent to smoking roughly eight cigarettes per week for men and 23 cigarettes per week for women.

Writing in the journal BMC Public Health, the researchers said alcohol is generally perceived by the public as being far less harmful than smoking, despite being directly linked to several different types of cancer.

Dr Theresa Hydes, who worked on the study, told the Press Association: "It is well established that heavy drinking is linked to cancer of the mouth, throat, voice box, gullet, bowel, liver and breast.

"Yet, in contrast to smoking, this is not widely understood by the public. We hope that by using cigarettes as the comparator we could communicate this message more effectively to help individuals make more informed lifestyle choices.

Even low levels of alcohol has consequences

Professor Sir Ian Gilmore, chairman of the Alcohol Health Alliance, said: "Even at relatively low levels, alcohol can have serious consequences for our health.

"The Chief Medical Officers recommend drinking no more than 14 units a week to keep the risks low but, worryingly, few people are aware of the guidelines."

Researchers say the average UK drinker reports drinking the equivalent of about a bottle-and-a-half of wine a week, and the average smoker smokes about 10 cigarettes a day, or 70 a week.

A misleading study?

Some experts were critical of the study, labelling it “misleading” and that it wrongly suggested that smoking was “equivalent” to drinking.

Sophia Lowes, from Cancer Research UK, said: "Smoking remains the biggest cause of cancer, so this comparison can be useful to raise awareness of less well-known risk factors like alcohol. It highlights that even low levels of drinking can increase the risk of cancer.

"But smoking causes over four times as many cases of cancer in the UK compared to alcohol. If you're a smoker, the best thing you can do for your health is to stop completely, and you're most likely to be successful using support from your local free stop-smoking service."

A spokeswoman from the Alcohol Information Partnership, which is funded by the drinks industry, said: "The conclusions drawn from this study are both unhelpful and confusing at a time when the public is being bombarded by contradictory warnings of risk."

She added: "There are a wide variety of genetic and lifestyle factors that can contribute to an increased risk of cancer and the study itself is clear that drinking in moderation is not equivalent to smoking."