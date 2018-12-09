Edinburgh baby dies of meningitis 24 hours after being sent home from Sick Kids

Have your say

A heartbroken mother has told how her two-month old baby died of meningitis - 24 hours after being sent home from hospital.

Veronica, from Leith, has spoken out about her daughter’s tragic death.

Newborn Amber Rafferty died in May after doctors at Edinburgh’s Sick Kids believed she was constipated.

An internal probe by NHS Lothian found appropriate care was provided by doctors at the hospital.

Veronica took Amber to hospital after she noticed something wrong with her daughter’s health, reported The Sunday Mail.

After visiting the hospital, the 25-year-old mum was told baby Amber was just “constipated”.

The next day, however, the baby succumbed to meningitis and passed away at just two months old.

Veronica and husband Scott have broken their silence after an NHS Lothian internal investigation cleared staff of any wrongdoing.

Veronica said: “I woke up and Amber was in her Moses basket but she wasn’t breathing. I had been taught first-aid because she’s a premature baby so I started doing CPR.

“She was taken away by ambulance and we followed in a police car. It was the worst day of our lives.”

Dad Scott, 33, added: “I was getting ready to go out to work and I heard Veronica screaming. The day before, we were told Amber was constipated but she was dying.

“She had meningitis and was in the early stages. They didn’t even keep her overnight.

Argentinian-born Veronica added: “It was so traumatic. I still can’t believe she’s gone.”

“I just want to save another family the heartbreak of losing a child.”

Tracey Gillies, medical director of NHS Lothian, said: “The death of a child is tragic and I offer my sincere condolences to the family of Amber Rafferty.

“Following a full investigation, which concluded that appropriate care was provided, members of our senior clinical team met with the family and a follow-up meeting has been offered.”