Edinburgh MSP slams quality of ‘omelette’ served to Royal Infirmary patient

An Edinburgh MSP has criticised the quality of food served to a patient at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, Lib Dem member for Edinburgh Western, posted a picture on Twitter of what he suggested was a very dismal looking omelette at the city hospital.

Tagging Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman in the post, he wrote: “With all the attention on QEUH (Queen Elizabeth Universuty Hospital) in Glasgow, I don’t like to add to your burden but I must.

“My constituent has been in Royal Infirmary Edinburgh 10 days. This was her dinner tonight. Food’s been consistently poor. (It’s an omelette btw) can you challenge contractors?”

Ms Freeman responded to the tweet, writing: “Alex, you should always draw constituent concerns and such matters to my attention. But we don’t resolve them on twitter. Let’s discuss tomorrow when I’ll see you at Committee.”

Mr Cole-Hamilton acknowledged her swift response.

The omellete. Pic: twitter

The tweet has attracted several comments, with some sending in pictures of meals served in other parts of the UK.

One tweeter, @ZAdomavicius, wrote: “Omelette? Blimey... Looks like an old, overused slipper.”

Another, @anugent51, wrote: “Think Alex is quite right to highlight this, it’s a disgrace, and the public deserve to know what poor value we’re receiving, in return for the vast amount of money spent on NHS Scotland.”

And @AileenHenry said: “Omg you wouldn’t feed that to the dogs. My brother’s in hospital at the moment and he was given a burnt shell pie and equally burnt beans the other day. Equally unsuitable for the dogs.”

Some people suggested that the MSP could have initially raised the issues with the hospital before sharing on twitter, but others said social media was a good way to ensure a quick response.

