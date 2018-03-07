Former Musselburgh teacher charts his MND battle in new book

Coming to terms with a terminal diagnosis is not easy but one man is using his experience of living with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) to raise awareness of the condition and bolster funds for a leading Scottish charity.

Richard Selley wrote Death Sits on My Shoulders to chart the physical and emotional challenges of MND, a rapidly progressing illness that stops signals from the brain reaching the muscles.

The disease can cause sufferers to lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, drink or breath unaided.

It was while watching the Oscar-winning film The Theory of Everything that the former teacher, 64, realised he had the disease. He said: “While watching the film it dawned on me, ‘I have Motor Neurone Disease’. I have what Stephen Hawking has. It started in exactly the same way, fumbling with my hands and being unable to grasp objects.”

Shortly after, in March 2015, he was officially diagnosed after a battery of scans, tests and medical appointments. “The initial news was shattering for the whole family, but also a relief for me. The confirmation of knowing what I have is better than the uncertainty of no diagnosis.”

Richard enjoyed a 35-year career at Loretto School in Musselburgh before retiring in 2009 and moving to Perthshire with wife Elaine. In 2013 he started experiencing symptoms of MND, most notably when a glass of beer slipped through his fingers.

The book describes Richard’s life with MND with searing honesty and elegant prose. His journey has not been without considerable hurdles but he has met each head-on, armed with positivity and humour.

“My journey with MND began some time before I knew it. After the shock of diagnosis, the story covers the inevitable losses that come with this appalling disease and the physical and emotional challenges that each loss brings.”

Richard had to surrender his driving licence, acclimatise to an electric wheelchair and accept that he would “never spend another night in bed with the woman I love”.

The father of two daughters, Lorna and Megan, and step-father to his wife’s three children, Richard cherishes his moments with family and finds his visits to his hospice and the kindness shown by his team of carers a source of great happiness.

After his diagnosis, Richard found that expressing his feelings helped him come to terms with the new life that lay ahead. He also started a blog, Moments with MND.

He hopes his book will help people understand what having an illness such as MND is like. He hopes to raise money for MND research with money from sales going to charity MND Scotland. Death Sits on My Shoulders is available in paperback and Kindle on Amazon.