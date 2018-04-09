Give back to your local community with The Health Lottery!

The Health Lottery will be raising money for good causes in Edinburgh and the Lothians area during the week beginning Sunday April 8 – and it needs your support.

Each week one lucky area benefits from money raised through The Health Lottery and there are draws every day from Tuesday to Saturday. This week it is Edinburgh and the Lothians’ HealthShow Community Interest Company’s (CIC) turn.

Since its first Health Lottery draw in February 2012 HealthShow CIC has raised over £1.8 million for community groups in the area, with more than £99 million being raised nationwide.

Past projects have included Broxburn United Sports Club who aim to deliver sporting and physical activity opportunities to people over 50 in West Lothian to provide access to healthy activity and social interaction, and WHALE, The Arts Agency which provides weekly textile workshops to enable people who may be experiencing anxiety or depression or other issues of ill health and disability to develop self-esteem and engage with community initiatives.

Larger charities and organisations, such as Sustrans, have also benefitted from the funds raised by HealthShow CIC.

Click here to see where the money raised has been spent in your town and around the country.

Tickets are just £1 and can be bought in over 32,000 stores or online where you can also find the results of the 5 weekly draws