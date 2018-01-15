Heart attack victim forced to ‘get bus to hospital after Edinburgh GP snub’

A man was forced to get a bus to hospital after suffering a heart attack after a GP in Granton snubbed his plea for help because it wasn’t his registered clinic.

39-year-old Craig Chancy had to take 20-minute bus journey to the Western General in Edinburgh for treatment before undergoing heart surgery the next morning following the trip to the GP.

NHS chiefs are probing the snub in Granton, Edinburgh.

Craig was forced to leave Crewe Medical Centre and take the bus to hospital for treatment after being turned away by receptionist staff.

Speaking to the Scottish Sun he said: “I’d been feeling unbearable pain in my shoulder for a few days. I was visiting family and when I got home I had to lie down as it was so severe.

“I phoned my mum for her opinion and she told me to go to the local surgery for help.

READ MORE: Hospital staff refuse to help schoolgirl whose mum had collapsed outside

“I stood there gripping my chest and sweating heavily — but the receptionist told me to call an ambulance or make my own way to hospital.

“I couldn’t believe what was happening. It’s not my registered clinic but it’s round the corner from my house.

“In these situations you’d expect a doctor would have been called to assess me. I understand they were busy but I was having a heart attack.”

READ MORE: Patients forced out of over-stretched GP surgery

The incident, which has led to a probe from the NHS, also resulted in a doctor at the hospital writing to the GP to complain about the treatment.

Conservative shadow health secretary and Lothians MSP Miles Briggs also spoke out on the incident calling Craig’s experience “very worrying”.

He said: “This shows how under pressure GP surgeries are when they can’t help someone in this predicament.

“When patients in such distress seek help from medical professionals, they don’t expect to be met with red tape.

“I hope the surgery improves guidelines for staff accordingly.”

Dr Tracey Gillies, NHS Lothian medical director, confirmed an investigation is undeeway saying: “We are pleased to know the patient is making a good recovery.

“We value the highest standards of patient care and have asked the practice to investigate.”

Crewe Medical Centre did not wish to comment when contacted by the Scottish Sun.