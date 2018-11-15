Help Scotland rugby legend Doddie Weir with special rugby fans headbands

RUGBY legend Doddie Weir will be joined by a host of former players in the Capital on a pub crawl this weekend that will raise funds for his My Name’5 Doddie Foundation set up after he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2016.

Around 50 bars will be participating in tomorrow night’s event where people can pick up headbands in support of the charity akin to those sported by Doddie when he used to tear up the pitch.

Saturday will see a gathering at the Mercat Cross at 2.30pm before the South Africa match with speeches from Doddie and the Lord Provost. Fans are then invited to make their way to Murrayfield.

Doddie said: “Who could have predicted that strapping my enormous ears when I was a player would lead to events like this! It’s a bit of fun but also a great way to support the Foundation and get together with fellow fans.”