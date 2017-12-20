Line-up revealed for Edinburgh’s Wellness Festival

Have your say

A Michelin-starred chef and fitness blogger are among the line up for Edinburgh’s first ever wellbeing festival.

The event will bring together some of the biggest names in health and fitness in the Capital, from Michelin starred chef Tom Kerridge and Shona Vertue to health and fitness blogger Chloe Madeley and Jasmine Hemsley of Hemsley + Hemsley fame.

Edinburgh Council and Good Thinking have joined forces for a programme of feel-good activities and self-improvement talks at the Assembly Rooms on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 January.

The Edinburgh Wellbeing Festival will host activities including discussions from health experts including BBC 1’s Doctor in the House Dr Rangan Chatterjee.

Talks and Workshops

· What Should I Really Eat? With Dr Hazel Wallace (The Food Medic) and nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert (Rhitrition)

· Tom Kerridge: How to Lose Weight for Good

· Walking on Sunshine: How to Beat the Blues with Rachel Kelly

· Leap In: A Woman, Some Waves and a Will to Swim with Alexandra Heminsley

· Why You Should Give a Sh*t with The Gut Stuff

· Find Your Tribe with Finlay Wilson and Alan Lambie

· How to Build a Successful Wellbeing Business with Lauren Armes, Welltodo

· LifeTonic: How to Heal your Life and Soothe Your Soul with Jody Shield

· Transform your Body Shape with Chloe Madeley

· The Four Pillar Plan with Dr Rangan Chatterjee: How to Relax, Eat, Move and Sleep your Way to a Longer, Healthier Life

· Night School: How to Sleep Well with Professor Richard Wiseman

· East by West with Jasmine Hemsley

· How to Manage Your Emotional Wellbeing with Nuffield Health

· Teach Your Child Mindfulness with Connected Kids

· Modern Mindfulness for Busy Lives with Rohan Gunatillake, founder of Bhuddify

· Breaking Mad: How to Look After Your Mental Health with Kevin Braddock, Anna Williamson and the Scottish Association for Mental Health

· Beat Stress the Natural Way with Dee Atkinson, owner of Napiers Clinic

· The 28 Day Alcohol-Free Challenge: Sleep Better, Lose Weight, Boost Energy, Beat Anxiety, with One Year No Beer founders Andy Ramage and Ruari Fairbairns

· Creating Wellness with Dr Paul Homoky

Classes

· Shona Vertue: The Vertue Method

· Forrest Yoga with Finlay Wilson

· Bollywood with Dancebase

· Tribe Yoga: Power Yoga with Jacob Mellish, Yoga Sculpt with Georgie Wilson and Tribe Barre with Alan Lambie

· Pure Gym: Pure Lifestyle, Body Combat, Zumba, Fat Burn and Abs class

· Clubbercise

· Breath it all in: Mindful Practice and Set Your Goals for 2018 with Lululemon

MARKETPLACE STALLS

Stalls include: Neal’s Yard, Nuffield Health, The Moment is Now, The Edinburgh Fermentarium, Rebel Chocolate, Symprove, Scottish Association of Mental Health, Coven, OHM Therapies, Knot Stressed, D. Aitkinson Herbalist & Napiers Clinic, Pure Gym, Tribe Yoga, Edinburgh centre for Nutrition and Therapy, Health for Life, The College of Naturopathic Medicine, The Physio Centre, Press Essence and Ishga.

TICKET DETAILS

Day Pass, £32.50 plus booking fee: Includes guaranteed access to all headline Music Hall talks and marketplace, plus all other classes and talks, on a first come, first served basis, Saturday or Sunday, with the exception of classes with Shona Vertue and Finlay Wilson.

Weekend Pass, £55 plus booking fee: Includes guaranteed access to all headline Music Hall talks and marketplace, plus all other classes and talks, on a first come, first served basis, Saturday and Sunday, with the exception of classes with Shona Vertue and Finlay Wilson.

Single tickets, £5-£12: Includes access to individual talk or class plus marketplace.