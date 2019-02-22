Lothian residents urged to vote for 2019 Health Hero gong

NHS Lothian staff go above and beyond to provide an outstanding standard of care to hundreds of thousands of patients each year.

Many take the National Health Service for granted, but staff provide pure commitment and dedication to the cause despite many finding themselves in challenging and emotional situations on a daily basis.

Last year's Health Hero Award winner Rachael Capaldi.

And it is that time of year again for the NHS Lothian’s Celebrating Success Awards – a way of recognising those who put their heart and soul into their job. To mark the prestigious awards’ tenth anniversary, the health board has introduced a new gong called the Chair’s Award, acknowledging an outstanding achievement to services in NHS Lothian by a team or individual such as pioneering work or significant research.

The Evening News is once again backing the Health Hero Award, which is open to the public to nominate an individual or team who has made a real difference to them or a loved one, or who they feel deserves recognition for going that extra mile.

Jim Crombie, deputy chief executive and chief of acute division at NHS Lothian, said: “It’s a special year as we mark the tenth anniversary of our Celebrating Success Awards; ten years of us being able to express our gratitude and admiration to our staff for their selfless, hard work and dedication.

“The Awards allow us to recognise and value our staff who are the heart and soul of NHS Lothian.

“I am proud of the truly amazing and inspiring work they do everyday and look forward to congratulating more deserving winners in this tenth anniversary year.”

A total of 11 awards will be handed out at a glittering awards ceremony taking place at the Corn Exchange on Thursday June 20.

These include team of the year, voluntary service, respect for others and caring champion.

The Health Hero award is open to all healthcare workers in the NHS Lothian area and the public are invited to nominate that someone who they feel has made a real difference to health care.

Last year’s Health Hero Award was won by cardiology nurse Rachael Capaldi for her role in treating people whose lives have been turned upside down.

Her role at Links View in Musselburgh and Edinburgh Royal Infirmary had not gone unnoticed, with multiple nominations feeling she was deserving of the reward for the way she goes above and beyond her duty.

Nominations are now open for their year’s gong with members of the public requested to list the individual/team and provide a brief description on their exemplary work and why they are worthy of winning the award.

You can register a vote online at https://news.nhslothian.scot/CelebratingSuccess/Pages/default.aspx or print off an application form to email to celebrating.success@nhslothian.scot.nhs.uk or to post to Celebrating Success Team, NHS Lothian, Waverley Gate, Communications Department, 2-4 Waterloo Place, Edinburgh EH1 3EG.

The deadline for nominations is Friday March 29.