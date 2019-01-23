Love Island’s Malin Andersson announces death of newborn daughter

Love Island’s Malin Andersson has shared the heartbreaking news that her baby daughter has died.

The reality TV star shared a photo of her daughter, Consy, on Instagram announcing that she had died four weeks after she was born.

READ MORE: Charity warns mothers are ‘desperate’ after cut to breastfeeding support

“Completely in love with you…and my Mum just wanted you to be with her,” Andersson wrote.

“Your time wasn’t ready yet. Mummy loves you. I stayed with you each day…you opened your eyes one last time for me and I saw those beautiful big brown eyes.

“I’m so sorry I couldn’t do anymore. Go be with grandma Consy. My angel.

Rest in peace CONSY GLORIA EMMA ANDERSSON-KEMP. 23/12/18-22/01/19.”

The 25-year-old also posted a picture of Consy on Twitter, writing: “RIP my angel”.

Consy was born on 23 December, but Andersson did not announce the birth until the New Year.

In an Instagram post, she informed fans that her daughter was born seven weeks early and was being cared for at Great Ormond Street Hospital due to complications.

“Tom and I are so happy to let you all know that our baby girl CONSY arrived in this world 23rd December 2018, seven weeks early,” she wrote.

“She is so beautiful, we are totally in love with her and feel so blessed that she is here but unfortunately due to complications, she is currently being cared for at Great Ormond Street.”

Andersson and her partner, Tom Kemp, chose to name their daughter after the reality star’s mother, who passed away in late 2017 after a battle with cancer.

The couple had been keeping fans updated on social media ever since their daughter was born and thanked people for praying for their baby.

READ MORE: New cremation rules in wake of baby ashes scandal

On 9 January, Andersson wrote: “All your prayers, messages, healing…it means the world to us.

“Baby Consy is still in intensive care, and fighting each day. This has been the most difficult time I have ever gone through. I just want to hold her.

“It’s different to my mum last year. My mum was ready to go.. my little girl isn’t. She has given me the ultimate purpose in my life and I’m not prepared to let her go.”

Andersson’s page has been flooded with messages of support from fans and friends.

“I’m so sorry for your loss Malin, my thoughts and prayers are with you at this most difficult time, RIP Consy,” one person wrote.

Another added: “Omg, this unspeakably heartbreaking. I’m so sorry.”