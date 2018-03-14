Man died of sepsis 12 hours after complaining he was thirsty

A 22-year-old man tragically died of deadly blood poisoning sepsis – just 12 hours after complaining he felt tired and thirsty.

The family of Cameron Mclean, from Port Seton, have been left devastated after the Hearts-mad fan died unexpectedly.

Now friends are rallying round his family to raise funds for his funeral.

Cameron was born with cerebral palsy but his mum and family friends made sure that the young man’s life was full of laughter and love.

The football fan died on Saturday March 3 after developing the devastating blood condition.

Tressa Cherrie, Cameron’s mum’s best friend, set up a JustGiving page to raise £5000 for the funeral and has been overwhelmed by support from the community.

She said: “Everybody knew Cameron and his great big smile. The community has come together since he died and have been so generous with donations towards the funeral.”

With a trolley in the local Co-op Food supermarket collecting funds and a family fun-day and disco planned by the Cockenzie and Port Seton British Legion club, people are doing everything they can to give Cameron the send off he deserves.

On the Saturday he died, Cameron woke tired and thirsty at about 8.30am. Mum Kirsty was concerned after she checked on him and found he was sweating and having difficulty breathing and called an ambulance immediately.

When the paramedics arrived they had to dig a path through the snow to the house as Cameron, who was wheelchair bound, hadn’t been able to leave during the severe weather.

He was rushed to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary but after doctors discovered he had developed the blood infection they tried in vain to save him and he tragically died only hours later at 8.30pm.

Karen, who was Cameron’s full time carer, is devastated by the sudden loss of her only child and Tressa wants to do anything she can to ease her burden.

The pair, both 48, have been best friends since meeting at primary school and Cameron called Tressa his auntie. “He was such a lovely boy. He had a great sense of humour and could be very cheeky – especially when it came to Hibs fans”, she said.

Cameron’s football hero was Craig Gordon and he had eclectic music taste that ranged from Australian rock band ACDC to Elvis Presley.

Tressa said: “He just lit up any room he went into and always had a big thumbs up for anything that made him happy. He always had those thumbs up.

“His death was so unexpected. I’m not sure anyone can really believe it”, said Tressa.

Cameron went to Cockenzie Primary and Preston Lodge High in Prestonpans before leaving when he was 17. As an adult he attended the Tynebank Resource Centre in Haddington five days a week where he enjoyed day trips and activities.

When he was 11, Cameron enjoyed a trip of a lifetime to Walt Disney World in Florida with children’s charity Dreamflight.

Karen has asked mourners to wear a splash of maroon so Hearts FC Season ticket holder Cameron “can have the last laugh” at his funeral.

Dr Ron Daniels BEM, CEO of the UK Sepsis Trust, said: “Stories like Cameron’s remind us of the devastating human cost of sepsis. Every day in the UK, individuals and families have their lives torn apart by the condition, but better awareness could save thousands of lives each year.

To donate to Cameron’s funeral fund go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tressa-cherrie