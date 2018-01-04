Man has second chance of life after sister donates her kidney

A MAN who received a life saving kidney transplant from his sister will take on an Edinburgh 5K in support of organ donation.

Alan Stewart, from Peebles, was diagnosed with kidney failure eight years ago and told his only option was to be put on the transplant waiting list.

He was diagnosed with IgA Nephropathy, a condition which damages the kidney and left him feeling constantly exhausted.

His condition was so severe that his kidneys no longer worked well enough to keep him healthy and they began to decline into failure.

Alan worked as a teacher and was told his only option would be to undergo a kidney transplant with a suitable match.

Alan’s sister Kathleen selflessly volunteered to get tested for the transplant and came back a match.

In 2009, Alan underwent the operation at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh Hospital. Since the transplant, Alan has seen his life transformed and decided to take up running.

His next challenge will be the Simplyhealth Great Edinburgh Winter Run on Saturday 13 January, where he will run the 5k event with a group of transplant ambassadors.

Alan, 54, said: “I was given the news that I had kidney failure and it was something that really shocked me. I was constantly exhausted, Kathleen selflessly volunteered to get tested and it transpired that she was a match. I will always be grateful to have someone like her in my life.

“Following the operation, I had so much more energy and felt completely alive. I was able to get back into exercise, which I had completely given up hope on during my illness

Alan will join 3,000 others who will take on the Simplyhealth Great Edinburgh Winter Run to kick start their New Year. The 5k route features a scenic tour of Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park, starting and finishing next to Holyrood Palace.