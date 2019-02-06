Mum Amanda Cox died of a brain haemorrhage, investigations confirm

A new mum who died in the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary hours after giving birth lost her life to a brain haemorrhage.

According to the registrar in Peebles, the cause of death took place at 11.08pm on Monday December 10, the Peebleshire News has reported.

Tributes flooded in for Amanda Cox, 34, from Peebles, after she collapsed and died in the hospital just days after giving birth.

Both she and her newborn son, Murray, had been transferred there from the Borders General Hospital.

She disappeared and was reported missing after visiting her baby in a separate ward that afternoon, sparking a seven-hour police search.

She was last seen in her pyjamas and slippers.

The mum was later discovered in a third-level plant room area.

The cause of her death has been documented as inter cranial haemorrhage - bleeding in the brain - pending further investigation.

Police Scotland is still investigating the circumstances of Amanda’s death.

Her funeral took place in Peebles at the end of December.

A fundraising campaign to help with funeral costs and support Amanda’s husband and son has raised almost £18,000.

