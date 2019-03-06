Princes Street Boots to give away free glasses in ‘frame amnesty’

Have your say

Boots Opticians on Princes Street is to give customers brand new glasses for free - if they trade in their old ones.

The retailer is hosting its first ever ‘frame amnesty’ nationwide, with the city centre store among participating branches.

READ MORE: Family raises money for the hospitals that saved their baby boy

The event takes place on Monday, March 11 and appointments must be made from tomorrow.

There are only 600 slots available across the country, which include a free eye test and personalised style consultation.

The first pair of glasses are free when customers swap an old pair, and any additional pairs are half-price.

A spokesperson for Boots said: “To book an appointment, you’ll need to either call or drop-in to a participating Boots Opticians store from Thursday, March 7 and quote ‘Frame Amnesty’, but go quick as spaces are very limited.”

The small print states customers must present an old pair of prescription glasses - from any retailer - to receive a new complete pair of prescription glasses (with Boots Protect single vision lenses) free of charge.

The free pair of frames will include standard single vision lenses only with any upgrades charged at their usual rate.

Boots, Princes Street, can be contacted on 0131 225 6397.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital