Princes Street Superdrug to offer MMR vaccine

Superdrug has become the first High Street retailer to offer a measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination service on Princes Street.

The retailer will offer the vaccination service to those who are 18 years old and over and who are not vaccinated.

The vaccination is being provided as part of Superdrug’s travel health service.

The scheme has won backing from Embarrassing Bodies star Dr Pixie McKenna.

The MMR vaccination is advised for travel to the majority of Asia, Africa, India and South America.

There have recently been outbreaks of measles in developed countries such as Australia, US, Canada, New Zealand and several European countries, including the UK.

About 90 per cent of patients have a successful response to the vaccine after just one dose. A second dose protects the remaining ten per cent and increases the length of protection.

Dr McKenna, Superdrug’s health and wellbeing ambassador, said: “The MMR vaccination protects against measles, mumps and rubella infections. Measles in particular can be potentially life threatening. It is important for those who may have missed the vaccine in childhood to get themselves vaccinated.”