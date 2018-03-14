Steve Cardownie reveals his battle with cancer

One of the Capital’s best-known political figures today announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Writing in his Evening News column, Steve Cardownie, a former deputy Lord Provost and deputy leader of the city council, said he was waiting to discuss with specialists the best course of treatment.

“I am encouraged by the messages of support that I have received from others who have had prostate cancer,” he added. “All things being equal, what I have is treatable.”

The former SNP leader on the city council said he hopes that by writing about his own experience he will encourage other men to ask their doctor for a PSA test, a simple blood test which can detect early signs of the cancer.

He echoed an appeal by the former BBC broadcaster Bill Turnbull, who has also recently been diagnosed with the disease, for men to get themselves checked.

One man dies every hour from prostate cancer in the UK, yet it can be treated successfully if caught early. Prostate Cancer UK says the PSA test is the best available first step towards diagnosis and NHS guidelines state any man over the age of 50 is entitled to have the test if he has discussed the pros and cons with a doctor or nurse.