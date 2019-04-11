‘Thank you isn’t enough’ - mum of brain-damaged West Lothian girl is touched by donations

Generous donations have flooded in from across the world to help a two-year-old West Lothian girl with a rare incurable condition that has “eaten away half of her brain”.

Mum Vicky Cunningham, 34, said the public had ‘touched her heart by helping smash the target for a unique chair that would help the tot from Uphall enjoy a better quality of life.

She set up a fundraising page for her daughter Mirryn with the hope of raising £2500 but the story has struck a chord across the world, reaching a total of over £5000.

READ MORE: Charity night to raise funds to train assistance dog for disabled youngster

Vicky posted her appreciation to everyone on the GoFundMe site “Teammiraclemirryn”.

“You have no idea how much each and every one of you has touched my heart, and helped my daughter in so many ways, I’ll never think thank you is enough but it’s all I have.”

Mirryn Cunningham, two, was diagnosed with CLN1 Batten disease and has lost the ability to eat, walk, see properly or stand, requiring 24-hour round-the-clock care.

The youngster has to be fed through a feeding button in her stomach and has to receive her medication every four hours throughout the day and night.

While spending time at children’s hospice Rachel House, Mirryn has the use of a fantastic seat called a “P Pod” which Vicky said she loves as it helps protect her posture while she is lying in it.

“I have another eight-year-old son and I’m a single mum, so it can be exhausting providing the level of care Mirryn needs,” Vicky added.

“I have to feed her through the button on her stomach and administer her medication every four hours throughout the day and night. I am so grateful for any care support I receive, just so I can occasionally have a good night’s sleep and this chair would make a real difference to both our lives.”

Wellwishers flocked to the site with messages of support as well as donations.

Ella Hunt posted: “Sorry it’s not much! But sending big hugs to you and your baby girl. Life can be so cruel sometimes. Make the most of every moment you have together.”

Gemma Milburn added: “My daughter is the same age and I cannot even begin to imagine how heartbreaking this is for all of you.

“Here’s hoping our meagre pennies can bring some joy to Mirryn’s life.”

Babies born with the condition often develop normally for the first few months of their life but towards the end of the first year, developmental progress starts to slow down.

Mirryn was diagnosed with delayed myelination in 2017, but Vicky pushed for a second MRI scan in January which revealed the severity of her brain’s deterioration.

fiona.pringle@jpimedia.co.uk