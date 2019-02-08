editorial image

The best 20 GP surgeries in Edinburgh and the Lothians for contacting your GP, according to patients

Patients of GP surgeries across Edinburgh and the Lothians were asked a series of questions on behalf of the NHS about how they rated the surgery they were registered with.

One of the questions asked in The Health and Care Experience Survey 2017/18 was: ‘How easy is it for you to contact your GP practice in the way that you want?’ These are the 20 surgeries (of 108) in Lothian ranked by the smallest percentage of negative responses provided by patients about their respective GP surgeries.

145 Pleasance, Edinburgh. Zero patients surveyed provided a negative response. Pic: Google Maps

1. St Leonards Medical Practice

210 Main Street, Pathhead. Zero patients surveyed provided negative responses. Pic: Google Maps

2. Pathhead Medical Centre

8 Queen's Road, Dunbar. 1% of patients surveyed provided a negative response. Pic: Google Maps

3. Whitesands Medical Practice

10 Warrender Park Terrace, Edinburgh. 1% of patients surveyed provided negative responses

4. Marchmont Medical Practice

