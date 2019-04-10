The Proclaimers team up with Bawbags to say #PantsToCancer

The Proclaimers have teamed up with Scottish underwear brand Bawbags to support Teenage Cancer Trust.

Charlie and Craig Reid are backing the #PantsToCancer campaign which has already seen Bawbags donate £10,000 to the cause.

Bawbags stock a wide range of fun boxers: Picture: Ian Georgeson/TSPL

Charlie said: “The work they do is incredible, supporting young people through their fight with everything from home visits from nursing staff to coping with hair loss.

“It’s a fantastic cause and that’s why we are delighted to join Bawbags in saying #PantsToCancer.”

The donation from Bawbags, and money raised through the sale of branded boxers, will help fund Teenage Cancer Trust’s four specialist units across Scotland that offer age-appropriate care for teenagers and young adults.

Each day seven people aged 13-24 are diagnosed with cancer in the UK and Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK charity dedicated to providing specialist nursing and care to them.

Colin Reid, co-founder of Bawbags, said: “Since we first came up with the idea for Bawbags, we have always strived to use it as a force for good, putting charity at the centre of what we do. That’s why we’re honoured to be able to help a charity as worthy as Teenage Cancer Trust.”

The support from the Bawbags campaign will allow Teenage Cancer Trust to help young people, such as John Dunn-Butler.

John, 21, from Edinburgh, said: “I was diagnosed with cancer at just 19 years old. I noticed a lump around my collarbone area which was slowly getting a bit worse and had recurring back and shoulder pains.

“At A&E, the doctors thought I may have pneumonia, so I had x-rays done. From the x-rays, they discovered that something was wrong, but they couldn’t say what. I then went to have a more detailed CT scan. At this point, my mum had gone home and so when I learned the results of the scan, it was just me in a room with a nurse, two doctors, and the head of A&E. It was then that I learned that I had a type of cancer called Lymphoma.

“I’ve been told that my specific kind of cancer has an 80 per cent cure rate, so I’m feeling pretty positive. I’ve been receiving chemotherapy treatment for four and a bit months now, and will possibly need radiotherapy after the chemotherapy is finished.

“I realised how much I didn’t know about cancer before my diagnosis. I had a lot of ideas that I think came from movies, which definitely over exaggerate it. One of the most surprising things was that I could be an outpatient; I didn’t even think that would be an option. Movies only show old people in hospitals, but the Teenage Cancer Trust unit is completely different. The nurses care for you constantly and the communal hub space is amazing.

“Just after my diagnosis, I met the Teenage Cancer Trust youth support co-ordinator, Nicola, who has been so supportive and always been someone to talk to throughout my treatment.”

Teenage Cancer Trust Bawbags are available online at bawbags.com, as well as at stockists across the Scotland.

