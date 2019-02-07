The worst 20 GP surgeries in Edinburgh and the Lothians for contacting your GP, according to patients
Patients of GP surgeries across Edinburgh and the Lothians were asked a series of questions on behalf of the NHS about how they rated the surgery they were registered with.
One of the questions asked in The Health and Care Experience Survey 2017/18 was: ‘How easy is it for you to contact your GP practice in the way that you want?’ These are the 20 surgeries (of 108) in Lothian ranked by the percentage of respondents who gave negative responses about their respective GP surgeries.
1. Dalkeith Medical Centre
24-26 St Andrew St, Dalkieth. 66% of respondents gave a negative response to the survey. Pic: Google Maps