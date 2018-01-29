Heartless thieves steal £1,000 bike from boy while he is in hospital

A boy recovering in hospital after two weeks in intensive care was left in tears after his mum broke the news his dirt bike had been stolen.

Reece Glass, 14, was lying in a hospital bed when his beloved bike, worth around £1,000, was pinched from a shed in his family’s back garden in Wallyford.

The shed the �1,000 bike was stolen from on Saturday night.

The Musselburgh Grammar School pupil is currently in the Royal Hospital for Sick Children after contracting sepsis, and was in intensive care for two weeks.

It is the second incident reported to police on Saturday night after another child’s motocross bike was taken from a secured van in the car park of Premier Inn off the A1 at Musselburgh.

Mum Kelly Glass, 34, said: “I had to break the news to Reece when he woke up in hospital on Sunday and he just started crying.

“He is devastated as it is his only hobby. We can’t really afford to buy another.

Hibs fan Reece with striker Anthony Stokes.

“I just don’t understand why people would steal from a child or a young family. What gives them the right to go into other people’s property?

“It is frightening. That night my partner and two stepchildren were in the house.”

Reece had an operation on his foot in December last year and was able to return home to spend Christmas with his family.

He was attending hospital every night to receive antibiotics to help his recovery from the operation.

Reece was making his daily visit on Thursday January 11 when he suddenly went into a toxic shock and doctors acted urgently to save his life.

The Hibs fan contracted sepsis and was in intensive care for 14 days and was sedated for 12 days.

The family has been through the emotions with Kelly admitting she is lucky to have her son alive.

She said: “You fear the worst when your child is in hospital but thankfully he pulled through.

“Obviously we are in a stressful time at the moment as it is without this happening.

“He had been planning to start racing on the bike when he got out of hospital. Now we are going to struggle to buy a new bike because they are expensive.

“To steal a child’s bike is absolutely shocking. You start to think is it someone you know with people knowing Reece is in hospital. Just why would someone do this?”

The dirt bike was located in the garden of the family home, in Drummohr Avenue, when entry was forced into a shed by taking the screws out of the hinges.

The bike is described as being a bright green Funbike 125 model with black trim.

Despite Reece’s heartache, he is determined to make a full recovery and took his first steps since coming out of intensive care on Saturday.

She said: “Reece is responding to treatment well. He came out of intensive care on Friday.

“Taking his first steps is fantastic news. He is still very weak and we have a long way to go.”

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the bike and identify those responsible and anyone with any information is asked to come forward.

Inspector Andrew Harborow from Tranent Police Station said: “At this time we are working to establish whether the dirt bike has been stolen so that it can be sold on, or whether those responsible intend to use it for committing further crimes in the area.

“As such we would urge anyone who has seen it, or can help us identify the culprits to come forward.

“In addition, anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around Drummohr Avenue on Saturday evening or Sunday morning should also contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Tranent Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 1294 of the 28th January. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.