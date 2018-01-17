Hearts and Hibs fans to unite for Shaun Woodburn campaign

A minute’s applause is to take place during Sunday’s Edinburgh derby in support of the campaign for justice by tragic Shaun Woodburn’s family.

Dad-of-one Shaun, 30, was killed by a single punch from the then 16-year-old schoolboy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on New Year’s Day in Leith last year.

The teenage killer was jailed for just four years in November - leading to a widespread public outcry.

Lifelong Hearts fan Neil Reid, 47, is urging both sets of fans to put their rivalry aside during the 30th minute of the Scottish Cup clash at Tynecastle.

Neil said: “We want to get as many Hearts and Hibs fans coming together to show our support for Shaun and his family. It is a derby, but this is something we come together for.”

The bus driver has contacted both clubs and sets of supporters’ clubs in order to spread the word and he says the reaction so far has been positive.

He said: “The appeal has been very well received.

“We need solidity against this sentence. It could have been anyone that night.

“The justice system has let Shaun and his family down and we need to show our support for his family.”