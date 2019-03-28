Hearts and Hibs season tickets in chaos as finance company terminates agreements

THOUSANDS of Capital football fans have been unable to renew their season tickets for the coming campaign after the finance company offering payment plans to supporters shockingly pulled out of the market just days before the deadline.

Hearts and Hibs have moved to reassure supporters that they are hoping to find an alternative to the monthly installment plan operated by Zebra Finance after the company severed ties with the industry.

Fans who have already signed up for finance for next season will be unaffected but those yet to do so risk paying in full for their ticket instead of paying a set amount monthly.

Dozens of clubs including Celtic, Rangers and English side Leeds United are thought to have been affected by the move.

Jambos seeking to renew their tickets had until April 30th to secure their seat, while city rivals Hibs set April 12 as their deadline.

A statement on the Hearts website read: “The club has been advised today that Zebra Finance, who provided season ticket finance to supporters, are no longer able to offer this service.”

“All current supporter loans that have been approved will be honoured, but no further loans will be available from Zebra with immediate effect.”

“The financing option has been removed as an option in the season ticket application process until an alternative provider has been found. The club is looking for a new provider as a matter of urgency and will keep supporters updated.”

The official Hibernian Twitter account posted: “Due to current challenges with finance provider Zebra Finance, the payment plan option is not currently available to supporters looking to purchase a season ticket for next season.”

“We’ll provide further updates as soon as possible. We don’t anticipate any issues with supporters who have already completed their application, but we will be able to update when we know more.”

