‘Hearts are s***e’: Fans on both sides applaud Hibs fan’s first words after stroke

Have your say

Football fans on both sides of the Edinburgh divide have applauded a Hibs fan who shocked nurses by uttering his first words in four months after a stroke - by mocking his rival club Hearts.

Darren Thomson, 22, lost all feeling in the left side of his body just 15 minutes after he developed a blinding headache.

The Hibs fan, 22, was rushed to hospital where scans revealed he had suffered a stroke and had a bleed on the brain caused by a blood clot the size of a 10p coin. Picture: SWNS

The Hibs fan, who is from Galashiels, was rushed to hospital where scans revealed he had suffered a stroke and had a bleed on the brain caused by a blood clot the size of a 10p coin.

He had two operations to help drain the excess fluid in his brain, but he still couldn’t speak for three months due to a tube down his throat then brain damage.

But when Darren heard his nurses talking about how they supported rival team Hearts - and shocked them by blurting out his first words: “Hearts are s***e”.

READ MORE: ‘Hearts are s***e’: Hibs fan who had stroke utters first words in four months

Fans with alliances to both teams have been wishing Darren well with his recovery.

One Evening News reader, Gillian Harvey, said: “As a hearts fan, I love this! Well done cheeky. Speedy recovery and best wishes.”

Neil Tough said: “Maybe Hearts could have you as a guest at a future game !! Wishing you a speedy recovery”

Ann Dickinson said: “Haha brilliant. And I’m a Jambo. Wishing you a very speedy recovery.”

Greig Pow said: “After yesterday’s performance I have to agree with him. Speedy recovery.”

Graeme Gifford said: “Brilliant, from a jambo, hope you continue to improve.”

Amanda Jenkinson said: “Give that boy a lifetime season ticket!”

Denni Brown wrote: “What really caring comments from hearts fans... proud of you! From a hibs supporter!....& speedy full recovery Darren.”

More than 400 readers have posted comments wishing Darren well with his recovery.

Five months since his first words, Darren’s speech is getting better every day.

He’s still in a wheelchair but hoping to be on his feet to be his dad’s best man at his wedding later this year.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.