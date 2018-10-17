Hearts captain Christophe Berra backs men’s mental health campaign

Heart of Midlothian captain Christophe Berra has given his backing to a campaign encouraging men to speak out about their mental health.

Berra was at Tynecastle on Tuesday to support The Changing Room project, which aims to promote men’s mental health through football.

The project, launched earlier this year, brings men aged 30 to 64 together to take action and discuss mental health and wellbeing.

He said: “I’m delighted to support The Changing Room at Tynecastle Park. Men can benefit from being more aware of their mental health.

“The programme will provide the right environment for them to come together for a chat and improve their wellbeing.”

Robert Nesbitt, head of physical activity and sport at the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH), added: “We want men to start conversations whether it’s in the stadium, in the stands, in the online chat rooms, even in the queue for pie and Bovril if you want.

“We just need men to open up.”

