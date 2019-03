A die-hard Jambo family has celebrated the birth of new baby boy Richard Junior “RJ” – making it five generations of Richard Heatherhills living within less than one mile of each other.

The family name started with now great-great-grandad “Dick” who was born in Craigmillar 89 years ago and worked as a fireman. And after a move to Fife, all five generations now live in Glenrothes.