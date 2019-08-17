Helicopter rescue after man injured at Cramond Island punk fest

A man has been airlifted to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after hurting himself in a fall during a punk festival on Cramond Island.

Emergency crews were sent to the tidal island in the Firth of Forth around 1pm on Saturday following reports a person required medical assistance.

Police and ambulance units joined RNLI lifeboat crew and an HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter in responding to the incident involving a male who had sustained cuts to his hand after having fallen on to glass.

It is understood the injured man had been attending the Cramond Island of Punk Festival.

A South Queensferry resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the Evening News they saw a coastguard helicopter circling the island at around 1pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed a man has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh to receive medical attention after suffering cuts to his hand after a fall on the island.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "Just after 1.00pm today (17 August) HM Coastguard received a 999 call from a member of the public reporting a person had injured their hand and required medical assistance.

"South Queensferry Coastguard Rescue Team, South Queensferry RNLI lifeboat, HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Prestwick, Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Service have been sent to assist."

In a separate emergency incident on Saturday an HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter was used to rescue a person who had slipped and injured their ankle at North Berwick Law at around 12.05pm.

The individual was transferred to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh to be treated.