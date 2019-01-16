‘Help us track down the thug responsible for stabbing pooch’

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a dog was stabbed in the city in one of the worst cases the charity has come across.

The animal welfare charity was alerted to the dog on Hay Drive after 8am on Monday, January 7, after a member of the public discovered him wandering alone and bleeding from his head. The Johnston Bull Terrier was found by Scottish SPCA officers with a huge gash in the back of his neck.

After taking the dog to a vet, a blade was discovered lodged deep within the wound.

The dog has undergone surgery and is now recovering in one of the charity’s rehoming centres. He is said to be responding well to treatment with officers saying the pooch is “lucky to be alive”.

Scottish SPCA senior inspector John Toule said, “We were alerted to the Johnston Bull Terrier at 8am on January 7.

“After taking the dog to a vet, a blade was discovered lodged deep within the dog’s neck. Thankfully, he is in a stable condition and responding well to treatment following surgery. We are seeking information regarding the incident and anyone who may have any information is being urged to contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

Kind-hearted News reader Moira Harris has set up a fundraising page to help pay for the treatment of the stray dog found in the Niddrie area. She also said she would be happy to rehome the dog “in a second” after reading an Evening News article which highlighted the horrifying incident. Moira set up a Go Fund Me page to help pay the vet bills and has so far raised more than £700.

On the fundraising page she writes: “Do you want to join me in making a difference? I’m raising money for Scottish SPCA and any donation will help. This is to help for treatment for the stray dog found in Niddrie, Edinburgh with stab wounds.”

In a post underneath the original article on the Evening News Facebook page, Moira also wrote: “I’ve got French mastiffs, I’d take him in a second. I’m used to big breed dogs. The doggy looks very stressed, hope he pulls through. I wanna help for vet treatment how do I do this? If anyone knows can they point me in the right direction. I can set something up to help the vets do their job and make this big boy pull through.”

A Scottish SCPA spokesman added: “We are grateful for the support being shown in the comments here for the dog, the Society and the veterinary practice which treated him. When animals come in to our care with injuries which require veterinary treatment, the Society covers the costs of all vet bills. By supporting us, you are helping to pay for vital veterinary treatment for animals which suffer horrific injuries and also to help us rescue, rehome, rehabilitate and release other animals. If you would like to make a donation to us, please visit: www.scottishspca.org/support/donate”