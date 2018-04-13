Helping hands make a difference

BRADLEY Welsh opened Holyrood Boxing Gym 12 years ago to “engage with the local community”, it’s also the base from where he operates registered charity ABA Ltd, which has given hundreds of local kids the chance to participate in huge amateur boxing events in venues such as the Usher Hall and Princes Street Gardens, raising in excess of £240,000 for charity in the process.

In 2014, with Jim Slaven, he set up Helping Hands, a volunteer organisation that, for the last three years, has operated the Capital’s biggest food bank, working with the North Edinburgh Food Bank.

Helping Hands’ Bike Initiative also saw the organisation donate 150 bikes to city schools, while their free football initiative involved more than 6000 kids, in six communities across, take part in a 16 week project supported by both Hibs and Hearts players.

“I don’t want the people of Edinburgh to say, ‘Oh look, Brad does that, he’s a good ****’,” he says.

“I don’t f***ing need them to do that. What I would ask them to do is look at themselves and ask, ‘What are we doing to help the people in our communities that need help?’”

For more information about Helping Hands visit www.facebook.com/EdiHelpingHands/