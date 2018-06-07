Helping you live life to the full... naturally

Whether it’s menopause misery or digestive dilemmas that keep you from your beauty sleep, relief could soon be at hand.

Independent health food shop Jan de Vries in Queensferry Street is hosting a three-day festival next week, with free one-to-one mini consultations, themed events and product discounts.

Marking the start of the event – running from June 14 to 16 – will be Women’s Health Thursday and an evening talk from Eileen Durward covering everything from PMS to menopause. There will also be an opportunity to meet Devraj Singh Khalsa from Yogi Tea, paying a special visit from London to share tips on ayurvedic living and yoga.

For anyone feeling bloated, craving sugar or worried about their weight, Digestive Dilemmas Friday will feature an evening talk with Ali Cullen, followed by a chance to calm your mind with the Mindful Enterprise team. On Healthy Vegan Saturday, Emma Thornton will be giving advice to vegans and those considering becoming vegan.

Shop manager Joanna Bednarek said: “This is the second year we are running the Health Festival in our flagship store. Our customers love finding out more about our products and getting advice on a variety of health issues. The Health Festival is really important to us because our customers’ health is hugely important. The event enables us to reach out to our local community and to offer free support in a relaxed, friendly environment.”

The programme includes make-up demos, mini manicures, eye health checks, along with chocolate, cake, tea and juice samplings, with a 10 per cent discount on all products purchased in store throughout the festival.

Jan de Vries, 10b Queensferry Street, 0131 526 3990, www.jandevrieshealth.co.uk. Open: Mon-Fri, 8.30am-7pm; Sat, 9.30am-6pm.