A number of job roles are being advertised for work at Edinburgh's Christmas Market 2019. Pic: Carlos G. Lopez/Shutterstock

Here are 11 job roles being advertised for Edinburgh's Christmas Market 2019

The festive period in Edinburgh is always very busy with locals and tourists alike, with plenty of shopping to do and the Christmas Market coming to town.

But anyone looking to earn a bit of extra cash in the run-up to Christmas should take a look at these latest job roles being advertised by Underbelly for work at this year's market. For more details on each of the jobs visit here.

1. Christmas Signage Project Manager

Underbelly is seeking a project manager to work with their marketing team to produce and install all signage for Edinburgh's Christmas. Pay: 100 a day. Time: Oct 31st-Nov22nd & January 4th-10th/ 8:30am-5pm.
2. Keg Team

Stocking up at one of the many bars at East Princes Street Gardens or Castle Street the Pay: 8.21/hour. Starts on Nov 12th.
3. Bar Supervisor

Working with the bar manager to oversee the bar team at one of many bars in East Princes Street Gardens or Castle Street. Salary: 23,400-26,500 per annum (pro-rated). Starts on Nov 12th.
4. Site Manager

Attending to any issues of the sites, including maintenance and upkeep of sites as well as ensuring public safety and licensing conditions are upheld.Pay: 110-160 per day, subject to experience. Starts on Nov 11th.
