Here are 11 job roles being advertised for Edinburgh's Christmas Market 2019
The festive period in Edinburgh is always very busy with locals and tourists alike, with plenty of shopping to do and the Christmas Market coming to town.
But anyone looking to earn a bit of extra cash in the run-up to Christmas should take a look at these latest job roles being advertised by Underbelly for work at this year's market. For more details on each of the jobs visit here.
1. Christmas Signage Project Manager
Underbelly is seeking a project manager to work with their marketing team to produce and install all signage for Edinburgh's Christmas. Pay: 100 a day. Time: Oct 31st-Nov22nd & January 4th-10th/ 8:30am-5pm.
Attending to any issues of the sites, including maintenance and upkeep of sites as well as ensuring public safety and licensing conditions are upheld.Pay: 110-160 per day, subject to experience. Starts on Nov 11th.