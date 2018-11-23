Here are 5 of the best places in Edinburgh to buy a real Christmas tree

A real Christmas tree looks - and smells - better than its artificial counterpart, and this festive period there are plenty of locally grown trees to be sourced in and around Edinburgh.

As Christmas fast approaches, knowing where and how to get the perfect tree may seem like a logistical nightmare.

Dalkeith Country Park will be spreading some festive spirit again this year. Pic: JPI

To help you out, here are five of the best places to buy a real tree...

IKEA

If you’d like a Christmas tree for a bargain price this year, IKEA at Straiton is offering a great deal.

Purchase a tree from the Swedish furniture shop for £25, and they’ll give you a voucher worth £20 to spend in store in the New Year. The offer is available between 22 November and 24 December. Vouchers can be spent in participating IKEA stores between 14 January and 3 March 2019.

The Christmas tree offer is open to residents across the United Kingdom, aged 18 and over.

READ MORE: This is how you can take a real Christmas tree home for just £5

Dalkeith Country Park

If you’re looking for a good place to buy your tree and stock up on some new, authentic decorations, then visit the Restorian Yard at Dalkeith Country Park.

John Rogers, who works for the Bethany Christian Trust. Pic: Phil Wilkinson/TSPL

There, you can buy trees ranging in height and cost from 5ft for £35 and 8ft for £55 - and they are free to pick up

For more information call 0131 654 1666 or visit the website at www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk

Trees for Bethany Trust and Maggie’s

Buying a Christmas tree is simple but it can have a huge impact.

B&Q is one of the biggest Christmas tree sellers in the UK

The Bethany Trust’s Every Caring Christmas Tree helps fund vital work to transform lives across Scotland, helping homeless people and families gain the skills to find work and contribute to the life of their community.

Their trees are grade 1 standard Nordman firs which are grown in Scotland on sustainable tree farms, ranging in height and cost from 4ft at £35 to 8ft at £55.

You can collect your tree from any of these places: Asda Chesser; Balerno Farmers Market; Camero Toll; Dalkeith Morrisons; Ocean Terminal; Portobello St Marks; St Peter’s Musselburgh; St Stephen’s Comely Bank. For more details call 0345 111 8733 or visit www.caringchristmastrees.com

The Maggie’s centre at Edinburgh’s Western General Hospital will also benefit if you choose to buy and collect your CrimboTree from the Old Jenners Depository in Balgreen Road. Every Nodrman fir tree bought means £5 is donated to the cancer centre, which provides support to anyone who has been touched by the disease.

Maggie’s gives patients, their families and their friends, access to a team of support specialists, benefits advisors, nutritionists, therapists and psychologists. For more information call 0131 346 9539 or visit www.crimbotrees.co.uk/news-donating-maggies

B&Q

The DIY store is selling a raft of real Christmas tree products for all tastes, ranging from a ‘small cut spruce’ priced at £12 to a larger ‘potted spruce tree’ at £28 and an ‘extra large cut Nordman’ fir tree at £62.

At B&Q the trees are sustainably sourced from Scottish plantations, and the company’s website advises that the trees can be recycled after Christmas.

Green Fir Christmas Trees

They deliver trees at a time that suits you best, and run a next day delivery service throughout December. Their freshly cut Nordmann trees range in size from 5ft to 13ft, and ranging in cost from £60 to £175.

For more details call 0131 618 2875 or visit their website at www.edinburghchristmastrees.com/

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital