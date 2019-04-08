Here are 8 of the best cosplay pictures from Edinburgh’s Comic Con 2019 event
Superfans got all dressed up to meet their heroes at Edinburgh Comic Con over the weekend.
The popular show returned to Edinburgh International Conference Centre in Morrison Street for the sixth year. Guests included stars from the world of film and TV, comic book creators, activities and cosplay - a combination of the words ‘costume’ and ‘play’ in reference to participants who dress up and represent specific characters.
1. Five Nights at Freddy's
Characters from video game 5 nights at Freddy's were among the comic fans attending Edinburgh Comic Con at the weekend - (L-R) Kimberley Bryden, Bryan Barbour and Emma Robertson