Here are 9 of the best cosplay pictures from Edinburgh’s Comic Con 2019 event

Superfans got all dressed up to meet their heroes at Edinburgh Comic Con over the weekend.

The popular show returned to Edinburgh International Conference Centre in Morrison Street for the sixth year. Guests included stars from the world of film and TV, comic book creators, activities and cosplay - a combination of the words ‘costume’ and ‘play’ in reference to participants who dress up and represent specific characters. Here are nine of the best costumes...

1. Five Nights at Freddy's Characters from video game 5 nights at Freddy's were among the comic fans attending Edinburgh Comic Con at the weekend - (L-R) Kimberley Bryden, Bryan Barbour and Emma Robertson Alistair Linford, photographer Buy a Photo

2. The Mask Darren Hogg came dressed as The Mask to the event at Edinburgh International Conference in Morrison Street. Here he is pictured in the Tardis Alistair Linford, photographer Buy a Photo

3. Spiderman Seven-week-old Elijah Stephen was one of the cutest attendees in his Spiderman outfit. Alistair Linford, photographer Buy a Photo

4. Harry Potter Lynn Cowan dressed up as steampunk hufflepuff and Georgia Merry came as steampunk slytherin from Harry Potter. Alistair Linford, photographer Buy a Photo

