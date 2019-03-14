Here are 9 pictures from George and Amal Clooney’s visit to Edinburgh for a charity gala
Hollywood star George Clooney and his wife Amal were in Edinburgh today to collect an award at a charity gala in the McEwan Hall.
The celebrity couple greeted a crowd of about 200 outside the venue this afternoon. The actor and film-maker has returned to the capital along with his wife, an international human rights lawyer, to attend the People’s Postcode Lottery Charity Gala. They were being honoured for their international humanitatian work through the Clooney Foundation for Justice. Here are some pictures of the couple as they arrived.
1. Red Carpet
The celebrity couple smile for the cameras on the red carpet. Pic: Lisa Ferguson