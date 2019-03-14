editorial image

Here are 9 pictures from George and Amal Clooney’s visit to Edinburgh for a charity gala

Hollywood star George Clooney and his wife Amal were in Edinburgh today to collect an award at a charity gala in the McEwan Hall.

The celebrity couple greeted a crowd of about 200 outside the venue this afternoon. The actor and film-maker has returned to the capital along with his wife, an international human rights lawyer, to attend the People’s Postcode Lottery Charity Gala. They were being honoured for their international humanitatian work through the Clooney Foundation for Justice. Here are some pictures of the couple as they arrived.

The celebrity couple smile for the cameras on the red carpet. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

1. Red Carpet

George and Amal Clooney in front of the welcome board for the People's Postcode Lottery Charity Gala. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

2. Outside Venue

One fan held up a sign for George Clooney, who features in the Nespresso adverts. ''Pic: Lisa Ferguson

3. Nespresso

George Clooney speaks to the press outside of McEwan Hall. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

4. George Clooney

