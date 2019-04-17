Here’s how one lucky couple can win a FREE wedding worth £20k at an Edinburgh hotel

One lucky couple have the chance to win a free wedding or civil ceremony worth £20,000 at an Edinburgh hotel.

Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel is offering couples the chance to tie the knot at its No.33 venue - dubbed a “private hotel within a hotel” - which can be booked for up to 24 guests.

The dining room. Pic: contributed

The luxury boutique hotel brand is renowned for curating weddings which reflect a couple’s love story, and offers a trailored service filled with thoughtful perks.

What’s included?

The once in a lifetime prize includes: exclusive venue hire for 20 guests including accommodation; champagne reception on arrival; wedding breakfast for 20 guests; half a bottle of wine per person; champagne for the speeches and breakfast the following morning.

The winning duo will also receive three hours of wedding planning service from Kimpton Charlotte Square’s expert in-house events team to ensure every detail of their day is planned to perfection.

The wedding flowers

How to apply

Any couples who are interested should enter the competition via Instagram at the @Kimptoncharlottesquare Instragram page.

Johan Scheepers, general manager of Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel, said: “A defining trait for the Kimpton brand is the focus on heartfelt human connections and that’s why we’ve decided to offer to help one lucky pair celebrate their wedding day. We’re hoping to see a selection of entries from a diverse range of couples that come from all walks of life.

“Everyone has been extremely supportive of Scotland’s first Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, and we wanted to give something back to say thank you – what better way to do that than with a free wedding or civil ceremony!”

The Hotel

Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel is the second UK opening for the brand following the successful opening of Kimpton Fitzroy London in October 2018.

Kimpton will continue to grow its UK footprint in the coming months with highly anticipated openings in Glasgow and Manchester.

Kimpton was recently named the fifth best company to work for on the 2019 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, the company’s 10th year on the highly-coveted list.

Double rooms at Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel start from £180.

