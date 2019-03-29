Here’s how to book yourself onto a prosecco or craft beer running tour in Edinburgh

If you’d like to get some more exercise in the coming weeks and reward yourself with a well-earned glass of fizz or beer, this sounds like it’s just for you.

Edinburgh-based running tours company, Run the Sights, is offering a 4.5-mile prosecco-themed running tour around the city centre.

The tour starts and finishes at The Villager pub on George IV Bridge and involves stopping off at various landmarks.

The company’s website says: “It consists of a magical, sociable, fun and cultural 4.5-mile running tour around Edinburgh, with lots of stops for information and photo opportunities. The tour finishes off with a glass of prosecco back at The Villager, where you are more than welcome to stay for food and more drinks.

“We keep our groups small and personal, there are limited places per tour, so grab your friends and come and join the fun.”

The prosecco tour costs £22 per person and includes a guided running tour, photos and a glass of prosecco at the end of the run.

Here are the 2019 dates and availability;

3pm - Sunday - 7th April 2019 - FULL

3pm - Sunday - 12th May 2019

3pm - Sunday - 2nd June 2019

3pm - Sunday - 14th July 2019

3pm - Sunday 17th November 20193pm - Sunday 8th December 2019

3pm - Sunday 15th December 2019

The Run the Sights website also states there is a craft beer running tour available, which involves some beer sampling and a pint at the end. The cost is also £22 per person.

This tour starts and finishes at the BrewDog pub in Festival Square, Lothian Road.

Here are the upcoming dates and availability;

3pm - Sunday - 28th April 2019

3pm - Sunday - 26th May 2019

3pm - Sunday - 9th June 2019

3pm - Sunday - 11th August 2019

3pm - Sunday - 13th October 2019

For more details visit the website here.

You can also keep track of events on their Facebook page.

