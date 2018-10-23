Here’s how you can get a free pint and taxi ride in Edinburgh

Tennent’s are hoping to cheer up Edinburgh punters during the winter months by offering them a free pint and a taxi ride.

Lucky passengers will be chauffeured to their local in bright yellow ‘T-taxis’ before enjoying a cold pint of Tennent’s with their mates - without being drenched.

The taxi service due to kick off this weekend and bookings can be made via Tennent’s Facebook page. All you have to do is comment your postcode and the timeslot for the weekend ahead.

Alan McGarrie, Group Brand Director at Tennent’s Caledonian Breweries, said: “The poor winter weather expected over the next couple of months isn’t all bad news. As the rain pours, it keeps the waters of Loch Katrine topped up, which means more pints of Tennent’s can be produced.

“Tennent’s are providing a pint-shaped silver lining to remind our punters that they should embrace the rain, bring it on and venture out with their mates for a pint – no raincoat necessary with a Tennent’s taxi.

