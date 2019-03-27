Here’s how you could earn £250 if your dog is chosen for a Sainsbury’s advert filmed in Leith

Attention all Edinburgh dog owners. You could earn £250 if your dog is chosen for filming as part of a new Sainsbury’s Bank advert to mark the company’s 150th anniversary.

Production company Greenroom Films Ltd has posted a ‘doggie casting brief’ for the opportunity which will be shot at a location in Leith.

Dogs are being sought for the Sainsbury's Bank advert. Pic: Valeriewik/seeshooteatrepeat/Shutterstock

The brief states that the fee per dog is £250.

It says they are looking for a range of pooches to appear in some social and online content for Sainsbury’s Bank, which is wholly owned by UK supermarket chain Sainsbury’s.

The dogs can be male or female, a range of ages, sizes and breeds.

The brief also highlights a range of breeds they’d “love to see” but are not limited to:

Dachshund

Dalmation

Husky

French Bulldog

Pug

Labrador

Retriever

Boxer

Pomeranian

Cockapoo

Poodle

Yorkshire Terrier

Jack Russell

The brief states: “This year Sainsbury’s bank celebrate their 150 year anniversary and, as such, we want to celebrate doggy birthdays too!

“The filming will involve your dog being in doggy birthday heaven, and being given a glorious doggy cake (which they are allowed to eat), maybe even wearing a little party hat.

“Please only put your dog forward if they are confident, friendly and outgoing.”

When

The filming will take place on Thursday, April 11th and you and your pet must be available all day. Each dog will be needed for two to three hours.

How to apply

The brief asks dog owners to send a photo or two of your dog (s) with the following details to andrew.compston@greenroomfilms.com

You must also include the following details about your dog: Name, age, breed, sex and a little bio about your dog’s personality.

