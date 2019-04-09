Here’s why there’s been a high pitched noise in Seafield and Leith

Residents have been complaining of a high pitched noise coming from somewhere in the Seafield area of the city over the past couple of days.

A few have even said they’ve been unable to sleep because of it.

But rest assured, the source of the noise has now been identified...

An Edinburgh City Council spokeswoman has confirmed the noise is coming from the Seafield Waste Water Treatment plant, which is operated by Veolia Water UK on behalf of Scottish Water.

The spokeswoman said they are currently working with Scottish Water and Veolia to pinpoint and fix the problem.

Several residents have taken to social media to voice their concerns, with Peter Keenan asking if anyone knew where the noise was coming from as he “barely slept all weekend” because of it.

One resident, Anjila Wilson, said she was up twice last night and suggested there may be a problem with the compressors at the sewage works.

Another, Sally Millar, said anyone who hears it should report it to the authorities.

And Mary Graham said: “Sewage works. It’s usually not so constant. It’s annoying when I’m at allotment at Claremont Park. Would hate to be living close to there.”

It is understood a similar high pitched noise emanating from the sewage works has caused annoyance for local residents in the past.

Veolia and Scottish Water have been contacted for more details about the issue and for an indication of when it might be fixed.

