Here's your 2018 guide to Edinburgh's bonfire night fireworks displays

Bonfire night is fast approaching. Whether you're in Edinburgh or the Lothians, here are some of the main organised events to choose from...

Friday, Nov 2nd

Fireworks displays will be taking place across Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Scottish Love in Action Fireworks Extravaganza - George Heriot's Playing Fields, Edinburgh, from 6.30pm. Tickets for this major bonfire and fireworks display are £8 each but family discounts are available, with under-2s going free. The organisers will be putting on two more shows on Sunday night, as highlighted below.

Tranent Fa'side Fireworks - Polson Park, Tranent, from 6.30pm. The event is free but donations will be welcomed to help support next year's display. Light up toys will also be on sale to help with funds.

West Calder Fireworks - Burngrange Park behind the West Calder Community Centre, from 7pm-8pm. The event is free and the usual stalls will be selling food and drink, including mulled wine, as well as LED windmills and light sabres.

The Bridge Inn at Ratho - Between 5.30pm and 8pm. This free display will light up the skies above Union Canal. Homemade Borders beef burgers and pots of homemade chilli will keep everyone cosy, while a pumpkin carving contest will provide additional amusement. Participants are invited to bring pre-carved pumpkins and the winner could scoop a breakfast for four, while second and third place will win £15 and £10 restaurant vouchers respectively.

Saturday, Nov 3rd

Haddington Torchlight Procession Bonfire and Fireworks - Whittinghame Drive, Haddington, from 6:30pm-8:30pm. Entry costs £2, or £5 if you also want a torch for the procession. Hot food and drink will be on offer along with children's rides, inflatables and glow in the dark items.

Linlithgow RFC Fireworks Display - Linlithgow Rugby Football Club, 6pm-9pm. With pre-booking, tickets cost £10 for a family of up to five and individual tickets cost £4 each. On the night, tickets will cost £15 and £5 respectively. The fireworks show alone lasts just under 30 minutes, making it good value for money.

Sunday, Nov 4th

Scottish Love in Action Fireworks Extravaganza - George Watson’s Rugby Ground, Myreside Road, from 4pm. The 'blue show' takes place between 4.30pm and 5.15pm and the gates open for the 'red show' at 6.30pm, with the show taking place between 7pm and 7.45pm. Tickets for both events cost £8 each but family discounts are available, with children under the age of two admitted free.

Aberlady Fireworks and Bonfire Night - Foxhills Field, Craigielaw Cottages, Aberlady in East Lothian, from 5pm. Family tickets cost £12, individual tickets are £3 and parking will cost you £4. The bonfire is due to be lit at 6pm with fireworks beginning around 6.30pm. There will also be a barbecue, as well as mulled wine and hot chocolate on offer.

Monday, Nov 5th (Guy Fawkes Night)

Musselburgh Fireworks Display - Fisherrow Links, Musselburgh in East Lothian, 7pm. Tickets for this event are free.

North Berwick Fireworks Display - North Berwick Harbour from 7:30pm. East Lothian Yacht Club is holding this event and you can donate on the night to help with funding.

Mayfield Fireworks - Mayfield Park, Mayfield, Dalkeith in Midlothian, from 6.30pm. Adult tickets cost £2.50, under-16s go for £1.50 and under-5s for £1.

Currie, Balerno and District Round Table Fireworks - George V Park, Currie, from 6.30pm. Tickets cost £5 for adults on the door, £4 in advance and children will be admitted free of charge. Organisers have also asked unaccompanied teenagers to donate £1 at the gate.

Burntisland Bonfire and Fireworks - Burntisland Links, Burntisland, Fife, from 6.00pm. Head across the Forth for another free event.

There is no event at Meadowbank Stadium this year with the venue closed for redevelopment, and the Hopetoun House Bonfire and Fireworks Night in Queensferry is now sold out.

Edinburgh's Vantage Points

While there's nothing quite like going to one of the big displays, some of the most spectacular views can be found elsewhere in the city.

Calton Hill, Salisbury Crags and Blackford Hill are three of the more obvious ones, but there many others.

Why not head to the Meadows or Bruntsfield Links to take in the views, or enjoy the fireworks in quieter surroundings from Holyrood Park.

The Edinburgh University Hindu Society is also planning to hold an event in the Meadows on November 7th to celebrate Diwali Day. It only costs £1 and you can enjoy fireworks, sparklers, music and food.