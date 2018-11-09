Heroin worth £580k seized in Edinburgh and East Lothian drugs bust

More than half a million pounds worth of heroin was seized by police in raids on properties in Edinburgh and East Lothian.

Cops discovered over five and a half kilos of heroin and £7,000 in cash at a property in Magdalene Gardens during a search on Thursday, 8 November.

A second home in Northfield, Tranent was then searched where dealer quantities of cannabis worth £200 was recovered.

In total, 5.8 kilos of heroin was seized with a potential street value of £580,000.

A 36-year-old man has been charged and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday 9th November.

Detective Inspector Kevin Harkins from Edinburgh CID Proactive Unit said: “This has been a massive recovery of more than half a million pounds worth of heroin, the sale of which would have undoubtedly been used to fund organised criminal activity.

“Once again our communities have come forward with vital intelligence that has help us put a significant dent in the operations of those involved in the distribution of drugs within Edinburgh.

“I would urge anyone with information relating to ongoing drug offences in their area to come forward via 101 or to make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, so we can conduct a thorough investigation and bring those responsible to justice.”

